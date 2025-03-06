Mumbai, March 6: Veteran Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai has raised significant concerns over the growing number of empty cinema halls in India, attributing it to the steep cost of movie tickets. Taking to social media, Ghai shared a picture of an almost empty theater and questioned the sustainability of the cinema industry under the current circumstances.

In his post, the director wrote, "Why is Bollywood bleeding today? Because of the heavy cost to watch a film in cinema halls. Cinema lovers have stopped going to theatres to experience a collective movie-watching experience on the big screen." Ghai proposed a potential solution to the issue writing, "The only solution... If Bollywood, along with state governments, formulate a rule to cap 30 per cent of cinema hall tickets at affordable prices, akin to the 'economy class' tickets in Tamil Nadu, then perhaps more viewers will return. This is a big question today."

With his long-standing legacy in the film industry, Ghai's comments have struck a chord with many, especially given his iconic films such as Karz, Pardes, Vishwanath, Saudagar, and Khalnayak. The director's post comes at a time when the film industry is grappling with the changing behavior of audiences, with many preferring the convenience and affordability of streaming platforms over traditional cinema. The high cost of tickets, particularly in major metropolitan areas, has been identified as a significant barrier to cinema-goers.

Ghai's call for capping ticket prices has garnered attention on social media, especially in light of similar measures in Tamil Nadu, where a percentage of cinema tickets are sold at subsidized rates. Subhash Ghai, who celebrated his 80th birthday in January, is also known for his contributions to film education. He recently commemorated the occasion with a special event at Whistling Woods International Film School, where he shared his thoughts on the distinction between learning acting and learning direction.

During the convocation ceremony, Ghai, along with his dear friend and writer Javed Akhtar, conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award to Akhtar and actor Pankaj Kapur for their contributions to Indian cinema. In a discussion during the event, Ghai explained the nuanced differences between the craft of acting and the art of direction. "Learning acting and other things is a craft while learning direction is about one's growth. Direction and writing are two things associated with one's life, the society from where we come, and its struggles. We made films based on our experiences and the lessons we've learned along the way," Ghai stated.

He further emphasized the importance of vision in directing and scriptwriting. "No director has got a break before 8-10 years. It is because as a director, you need to first understand your vision and narrative," he added. Ghai also highlighted the role of writers and directors in filmmaking, saying, "Writers and directors are the architects, while others are craftsmen. It's not a technical craft; it's a creative craft."

