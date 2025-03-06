Noted actress Neetu Chandra has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Patna High Court, complaining against alleged vulgarity in singer Yo Yo Honey Singh's latest chartbuster "Maniac". The PIL, which is likely to come up for hearing later this month, has named Singh and those who have collaborated with him on the song, including lyricist Leo Grewal and Bhojpuri singers Ragini Vishwakarma and Arjun Ajanabi. Urvashi Rautela Slams KRK for Calling ‘Dabidi Dibidi’ Song From 'Daaku Maharaaj' Featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna ‘Vulgar’.

In her petition, the Patna-born actress, who has featured in a number of Bollywood movies and produced a couple of critically acclaimed Bhojpuri and Maithili films, has sought a direction from the court to the respondents to "amend the lyrics". She has contended that the song "portrays over sexualisation", with "women shown as just sex objects". ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ Song ‘Dabidi Dibidi’: Netizens Slam Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela’s Track for Vulgar Hook Step (Watch Video).

Neetu Chandra's Message for Honey Singh

Watch "Maniac" Song:

She has also alleged that the song uses "Bhojpuri language to normalise vulgarity" and throws "women's empowerment out of the window".