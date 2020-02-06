Jofra Archer Injury Update: 'Will Be Back Soon', Says England Pacer After Getting Ruled Out of Sri Lanka Test Series, IPL 2020

Jofra Archer (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, February 6: England pacer Jofra Archer on Thursday said that he will "be back soon" after getting ruled out of Sri Lanka Test series and Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to an elbow injury.

Taking to Twitter, Archer wrote, "Be back soon. "The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that Archer will not take part in the Sri Lanka Test series and IPL 2020 season due to stress fracture in his right elbow. Jofra Archer Injury Update: Rajasthan Royals Hoping England Quick Can Recover on Time for IPL 2020.

"Archer underwent further scans on his injured right elbow yesterday in the UK which confirmed a low-grade stress fracture," the ECB said in a statement on Thursday.

He will now commence an injury rehabilitation programme with the ECB medical team with a view to be ready for the international summer campaign starting in June against the West Indies in a three-match Test series. Archer headed back to Britain from South Africa earlier in a bid to regain full fitness after a sore right elbow saw him miss the final three Tests of England's 3-1 series win over the Proteas. Jofra Archer Ruled Out of Sri Lanka Tour, IPL 2020 With Stress Fracture.

England is scheduled to tour Sri Lanka to play two-match Test series, commencing from March 19. The 24-year-old seamer was last featured in the first Test against South Africa in December last year.

