Will Contest All Upcoming Maharashtra Local Polls: AAP Leader

Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) Elated by its massive victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, a senior Aam Aadmi Party leader on Tuesday said it would contest all upcoming local polls in Maharashtra.

The AAP delivered a crushing defeat to the BJP in the Delhi Assembly polls, results of which were declared today.

Preeti Sharma Menon, national executive Member of AAP in Maharashtra said, "AAP Maharashtra has decided to contest all forthcoming local elections, including BMC, replicating Delhi model of pragmatism, performance and people centric policies."

She said the party was trying to get connected with like minded people to put a force together to counter the established political parties.

