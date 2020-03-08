Women in Villages Being Empowered to Present Their Art to People in Big Cities, Says Vijaya Pawar

New Delhi [India], Mar 8 (ANI): Women in villages are being empowered to present their art to people in metropolitan cities, said Vijaya Pawar on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter handle on Sunday.Introducing herself on Twitter, Vijaya said, "You have heard about handicrafts from different parts of India. My fellow Indians, I present to you handicrafts of the Banjara community in rural Maharashtra."She has been working to bring Banjara handicraft to the Indian markets for the last two decades."As the Banjara handicraft is on the verge of disappearing, I began my journey of training more women to keep this art form alive," she said.Vijaya registered her Banjara Garment SFURTI Cluster organisation in 2004.On PM's #SheInspiresUs campaign, she said, "Through the Textile Ministry of India's Ambedkar Hastshilp Vikas Yojana's we enrolled 642 women under 5 years.""I want to thank PM Modi for ensuring that women living in remote villages are empowered. Today, our women are taking part in all exhibitions like Mahalakshmi Saras or Surajkund mela and several women have even opened their own businesses," she added. (ANI)

