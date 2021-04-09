Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police on Friday recovered as many as 272 injections of Remdesivir from a shop in Mumbai's Andheri area, allegedly stocked up for sale in the black market, according to Mumbai Police.

The police arrested two persons in this connection.

The police crackdown has come in the backdrop of a severe shortage of the drug in the state.

On Thursday, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had slammed the state government for not curbing the black marketing of the drug.

"Remdesivir injections are being sold in the state through black market. The government should get injections from the states where the situation is under control. It should also take strict action against all those who are involved in black marketing," Fadnavis had said.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said that the state was consuming 50,000 doses of Remdesivir on a daily basis and that it needed a much higher number of doses.

Maharashtra, on Thursday, reported 56,286 new COVID-19 cases, 36,130 recoveries, and 376 deaths. (ANI)

