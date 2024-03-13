Beijing, March 13: One person was killed and 22 others injured following a gas explosion at a restaurant in north China's Hebei Province on Wednesday, damaging the building and several vehicles, official media reported.

The explosion is suspected to have been caused by a gas leak at a fried chicken shop in Yanjiao township, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Yanjiao township is located on the outskirts of Beijing. The blast rocked the building at around 8 am (local time) on Wednesday in Yanjiao town in Sanhe, causing damage to the building and several vehicles. China Restaurant Blast Video: Several Feared Dead After Massive Explosion at Eatery in Yanjiao.

On the morning of March 13, an explosion occurred in a fried chicken shop in Yanjiao, Hebei province, with a loud blast, causing one dead and 22 injured. The local fire department dispatched 36 fire trucks and 154 firefighters to handle the situation at the scene.#China pic.twitter.com/I86fFPi6AT — CN Wire (@Sino_Market) March 13, 2024

Huge explosion in China's Yanjiao damages multiple buildings, vehicles: Reports The blast took place around 7:55am (local time), in a residential area in the village of Xiaozhanggezhuang, Yanjiao, in Sanhe City, less than 50 kilometres east of the capital Beijing. #China pic.twitter.com/eR3psqoPJa — International Crisis Room 360 (@ICR360) March 13, 2024

Video footage of the explosion site showed red flames and plumes of smoke, with debris strewn across the nearby road. Firefighters are currently on-site managing the situation, the report said.