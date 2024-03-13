An explosion of significant magnitude reportedly occurred in Yanjiao Town, China, on Wednesday morning. The incident took place at a restaurant located at the intersection of Xueyuan Street and Yingbin Road in Hebei Province. Several people are feared dead in the blast at the eatery. The cause of the explosion remains undetermined at this time. Social media platforms have been flooded with videos showing the aftermath of the explosion. The footage reveals a scene of chaos with flames visible and debris scattered across the street. Further details are awaited as local authorities investigate the incident. The extent of damage and potential casualties are currently unknown. China Coal Mine Blast: Explosion Claims 11 Lives in Shaanxi Province, Investigation Initiated.

China Restaurant Blast Video

JUST IN: Large explosion at restaurant in Yanjiao, China. Reports of casualties pic.twitter.com/ki7oRSHIIz — BNO News (@BNONews) March 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)