Jerusalem, Jan 23 (AP) The Israeli military says 10 soldiers were killed in an attack in central Gaza.
It is one of the deadliest single incidents in the three-month war against Hamas that erupted after the militant group's October 7 attack into Israel.
Israeli media say the soldiers were preparing explosives to demolish two homes in central Gaza on Monday when a militant fired a rocket-propelled grenade at a tank nearby. The blast triggered the explosives. (AP)
