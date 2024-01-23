Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Jerusalem, Jan 23 (AP) The Israeli military says 10 soldiers were killed in an attack in central Gaza.

It is one of the deadliest single incidents in the three-month war against Hamas that erupted after the militant group's October 7 attack into Israel.

Israeli media say the soldiers were preparing explosives to demolish two homes in central Gaza on Monday when a militant fired a rocket-propelled grenade at a tank nearby. The blast triggered the explosives. (AP)

