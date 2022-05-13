Dallas, May 13 (AP) Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one person and injured 16 others at an outdoor concert in Dallas last month, police said Thursday.

Dallas police said 25-year-old Astonial Calhoun and 26-year-old Devojiea Givens, whose first name was listed as Devojie in jail records, were arrested Wednesday. Jail records show Calhoun faces a charge of deadly conduct while Givens faces a charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm.

Both remained in jail Thursday. Bond was set at USD 1,500 for Calhoun and USD 15,000 for Givens. Jail records do not list attorneys for either.

Police said both men had handguns and shot into the crowd after a fight broke out at the April 2 concert. Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and they are working to identify other suspects who fired weapons, in addition to suspects who were involved in a fight that led up to the shooting.

Kealon Dejuane Gilmore, 26, was killed in the gunfire.

In addition to 15 people wounded by gunfire, a woman suffered a non-gun-related injury, police said. Police said after the shooting that they had found that a permit from the city for the concert to be held was not obtained.

Police said at the time of the shooting, Givens was out on bond from a deadly conduct charge in late January. (AP)

