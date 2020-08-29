Lagos (Nigeria), Aug 28 (AP) Two people have died and a third is critically injured after a helicopter crashed into a residential area in Nigeria's most populous city, Lagos, authorities said Friday.

The dead include the pilot and a passenger in the Bell 206 helicopter operated by Quorum Aviation, according to Ibrahim Farinloye of the National Emergency Management Agency. The third person was also in the helicopter and is receiving medical attention.

Also Read | Kosovo Is World’s Deadliest Place For Coronavirus Right Now, Records Highest Fatalities Per Million Population.

Helicopter parts were littered at the scene, and a wall and a house were damaged in the middle-class Opebi neighbourhood.

It is not clear yet what caused the accident. The Murtala Muhammed International Airport is in the area. (AP)

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2020: 75% of Top Executives See Joe Biden Defeating Donald Trump, Reveals Survey.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)