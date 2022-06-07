Berlin, Jul 7 (AP) Two people were fatally shot at a supermarket in central Germany on Tuesday, police said.

There were few immediate details of the incident shortly after 1 p.m. in the small town of Treysa, but police said in a statement that “there is no danger to the public.”

Also Read | Polio Outbreak in Pakistan Worsens, Nation Reports Eighth Case of 2022.

They said a motive for the shootings wasn't immediately known. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)