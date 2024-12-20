Ankara (Turkey), Dec 20 (AP) A journalists association says two journalists working for Kurdish media outlets were killed in northern Syria while covering fighting between Turkish-backed fighters and Syrian Kurdish militia.

Turkey-based Dicle-Firat Journalists Association said Friday Nazim Dastan and Cihan Bilgin were killed Thursday after their vehicle was reportedly targeted by a Turkish drone on a road near the Tishrin Dam.

Also Read | Knife Attack in Croatia: 7-Year-Old Girl Died, 6 Wounded in Knife Attack at Precko Elementary School in Zagreb; Attacker Detained.

Tishrin Dam, located some 90 kilometres east of Aleppo, has been the scene of clashes between the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, SDF, and the Turkey-backed opposition forces.

There was no immediate comment from Turkish officials.

Also Read | MH370 Mystery: Malaysia Government Signs USD 70 Million Deal With Ocean Infinity To Resume Search for Missing Malaysia Airlines Flight Under 'No Find, No Fee' Terms.

Bianet, a news website dedicated to human rights issues, said Bilgin was a reporter for the Kurdish Hawar News Agency, while Dastan worked as a freelance journalist for the Firat News Agency, which is associated with the militant group, the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Turkey considers the SDF a terrorist organisation because its main component is a group aligned to the PKK. The group has been engaged in an armed struggle against the Turkish state since the 1980s in pursuit of its objective to secure autonomy for Kurds in the country. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)