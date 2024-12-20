Kuala Lumpur, December 20: To solve the mystery and provide closure to the families of the 239 people aboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, the Malaysian government has agreed to resume the search for the missing aircraft. The plane, which vanished in March 2014 while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, disappeared without a trace, sparking one of aviation's greatest mysteries. After years of unsuccessful efforts, Malaysia has agreed to a USD 70 million deal with US-based firm Ocean Infinity to continue the search under a "no find, no fee" arrangement.

Following the agreement, the new search will cover a 15,000-square-kilometer area in the southern Indian Ocean, where investigators believe the plane may have crashed. This area, located far from any landmass, has been a focus of past searches, which have failed to locate the wreckage. A previous attempt by Ocean Infinity in 2018, under similar terms, ended after three months without success. However, with renewed hope, the Malaysian government is moving forward, driven by the desire to provide answers and closure to the families, as reported by BBC. MH370 Plane Found? Missing Malaysia Airlines Flight Mystery Solved? Australian Scientist Vincent Lyne Claims To Discover 'Perfect Hiding Place', LinkedIn Post Goes Viral.

MH370 Disappearance Remains Unsolved After Nearly a Decade

The disappearance of MH370, which was carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members, has remained shrouded in mystery for nearly a decade. Despite debris confirmed to be from the aircraft washing up on various islands in the Indian Ocean, the bulk of the wreckage remains elusive. The Mirror reported that investigators have speculated various theories about what caused the plane to veer off course, including the possibility of deliberate manipulation of the aircraft's controls. However, these theories have yet to yield concrete answers, leaving both the authorities and the families of the passengers in a state of uncertainty. MH370 Found on Google Maps? UK Expert Claims To Have Detected Debris of Missing Malaysia Airlines Plane in Cambodia Jungle Via Google Earth.

In a statement, Malaysia's Transport Minister Anthony Loke emphasised the government's responsibility to the families, adding that the renewed search effort aims to bring closure. The Cabinet's approval of the deal with Ocean Infinity is seen as a final attempt to resolve the case. The Malaysian government has made it clear that Ocean Infinity will only be paid if the wreckage is found, ensuring the "no find, no fee" principle is adhered to. As the search resumes in 2024, all eyes remain on this latest attempt to uncover the fate of Flight MH370.

