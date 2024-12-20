Zagreb, December 20: A 7-year-old girl died and a teacher and five other students were wounded in a knife attack at a school in the Croatian capital, Zagreb, authorities said Friday.

Police said the attack happened at 9:50 a.m. at the Precko Elementary School in the neighborhood of the same name. They described the attacker as a "young male" and said he had been detained.

Health Minister Irena Hristic said the attacker was over 18, while media reported he was 19. Video footage published by Croatian media showed children running away from the school building.