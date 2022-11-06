Karachi, Nov 6 (PTI) Two Pakistani women were killed and 13 others injured in a gas explosion in their apartment in Karachi's heavily populated Gulistan-e-Jauhar area, police said.

A senior police officer said that a 40-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter were killed in the explosion on Saturday night.

Also Read | Barack Obama Still Wearing Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch After Manufacturer Recalled of Risk of Burns.

“The explosion which took place late at night was so powerful that it also damaged other flats on the floor and left 13 people injured,” he said.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Also Read | Tanzania: Aircraft With 43 on Board Crashes Into Lake Victoria in Bukoba; 26 Passengers Rescued (Watch Video).

SHO Bashir Randhawa said that three injured were critical.

The Bomb Disposal Squad confirmed the explosion was caused by a gas leak and said it had destroyed doors and domestic use goods were destroyed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)