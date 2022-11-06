San Francisco, November 6: Former US President Barack Obama has been spotted wearing a Fitbit Ionic watch, which was recently recalled for burn risks. Obama was seen wearing the risky Fitbit watch during a campaign for the upcoming US mid-term elections on November 8.

Obama is a known Fitbit owner, having used the Surge model for several years before switching to the Ionic model, reports 9To5Google. Ionic is the Fitbit's second smartwatch which included a colour LCD touchscreen, three hardware buttons and interchangeable bands.

In March this year, Fitbit recalled 'Ionic' smartwatch following reports of an overheating battery and potential burn injury. The Consumer Product Safety Commission in the US said that at least 115 people in the US -- and 59 globally -- had reported an overheating battery on the device. Former President Barack Obama Confronted a Heckler While Campaigning at Rally.

There were 118 reports of burns, with two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns. There were nearly one million of those smartwatches in the US, and in addition, about 693,000 were sold internationally.

"Customer safety was always Fitbit's top priority and out of an abundance of caution, we were conducting a voluntary recall of Fitbit Ionic smartwatches," the company had said in a statement.

