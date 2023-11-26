Cairo [Egypt], November 26 (ANI): As many as 200 trucks carrying humanitarian aid, including food and medical supplies, were dispatched towards Gaza through the Rafah Crossing on the second day of the operational pause and hostage deal.

The UN informed that 200 trucks were dispatched from Nitzana, while 187 of them successfully entered Gaza by 7 pm (local time).

"200 trucks with humanitarian aid were sent to international aid orgs. operating in Gaza through the Rafah Crossing as part of the operational pause, and within the framework for the release of the hostages agreed with the US, with the mediation of Qatar and Egypt. The humanitarian aid trucks carried food, water, equipment for shelters and medical supplies," the Israel Defense Forces posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that 129,000 litres of fuel also crossed into Gaza.

According to the OCHA, 11 ambulances, three coaches and a flatbed were delivered to Al Shifa hospital to be used to assist with evacuations.

UN also commended the role of Palestinian and Egyptian Red Crescent Societies for making the deliveries possible and said that the longer the pause lasts, the more aid will be sent in and across Gaza.

Welcoming the release of more hostages that happened on Saturday, OCHA renewed the call for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

"And we hope the release of more Palestinian detainees brings relief to their families and loved ones," the statement added.

Earlier on Saturday, the second batch of hostages -- consisting of 13 Israelis and 4 Thai nationals -- were released by Hamas and handed over to Egypt, Times of Israel reported.

Prior to this, the first group of 24 hostages were handed over to the staff of the International Committee for Red Cross on the first day of the deal on Friday.

The Israel PM Office said that it has been informed about the names of third set of hostages that will be released by Hamas, and the kin of the hostages have been notified about it.

According to the swap deal between Israel and Hamas -- brokered by the US and Qatar -- Hamas will release at least 50 hostages, and Israel will release 150 Palestinian prisoners over the four days. The truce can also be extended further.

Notably, around 240 people were abducted by Hamas during the brutal assault on Israel on October 7. (ANI)

