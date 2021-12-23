Islamabad [Pakistan], December 23 (ANI): At least three people were killed and one other was injured in a road accident in the northwestern part of Pakistan, the media reported on Thursday.

According to Xinhua news agency, the incident occurred due to a collision between a car and a truck resulting in the death of three people in the car.

The rescue workers shifted the victims to the hospital and the injured was reported to be in critical condition.

The accident took place near the country's northwestern Attock interchange of the Islamabad-Peshawar motorway.

Recently, a large part of Pakistan, especially the open areas, are having dense fog, causing an increase in road accidents, as per Xinhua.

Meanwhile, poorly maintained vehicles, dilapidated roads as well as negligence of road safety measures are other major causes of road accidents in Pakistan, it also reported. (ANI)

