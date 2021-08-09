Waziristan [Pakistan], August 9 (ANI): Three Pakistani soldiers were injured in a landmine explosion and firing from across the Afghan border in South Waziristan and North Waziristan tribal districts on Sunday, local media reported.

According to Dawn, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed the gun attack in North Waziristan district. An ISPR statement said that terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire on a Pakistan military post in Dewagar, North Waziristan district.

Also Read | China: Wuhan Completes Citywide Testing To Curb COVID-19 Resurgence.

During the exchange of firing, one soldier got injured, as per Dawn. Meanwhile, two soldiers suffered injuries when a landmine exploded near their vehicle at Ladha, South Waziristan district.

Earlier on August 5, two Pakistani soldiers were also killed and four other suffered injuries in gun and bomb attacks in Khyber and South Waziristan tribal districts.

Also Read | Global COVID-19 Caseload Tops 202.6 Million, Deaths Surge to 4.29 Million and Vaccinations Soar to Over 4.33 Billion.

The terror activities in tribal districts near the Afghan border have intensified amid a rise in Taliban-led violence in Afghanistan.

Attacks on security forces have increased in North Waziristan and adjacent South Waziristan tribal districts since the Taliban intensified offensive against the government forces across the border in Afghanistan.

Last week, two Pakistani soldiers were killed and nine others wounded in attacks by terrorists on security forces in South and North Waziristan tribal districts.

Pakistan, which shares over a 2,600 km long border with Afghanistan, fears that intensification of violence in the war-torn country can have a spillover effect pushing refugees and terrorists into Pakistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)