Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 14 (ANI/WAM): A world-class field of drivers and riders is ready to tackle Abu Dhabi's dunes in Round 2 of the FIA and FIM World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC). With the final entry lists confirmed for the highly anticipated 2025 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, motorsport legends and rising stars will compete in a week-long event from 21st to 27th February, starting in Al Ain.

The 34th edition of this classic event promises fierce competition, with 165 cars, bikes and, for the first time this season, quads registered. Representing 30 countries, the field includes icons of the sport, emerging talents, and determined privateers taking on one of motorsport's toughest challenges.

Aref Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said, "The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge is a major event in the UAE's sporting calendar and a key fixture in global motorsport. The strong entry list highlights its significance, and this year's edition promises to be one of the most competitive. The Abu Dhabi Sports Council works closely with EMSO on various projects, and we are proud to support an event that brings the world's best drivers and riders to the UAE, reinforcing its status as a hub of sporting excellence."

Khalid Bin Sulayem, President of the Emirates Motorsports Organisation (EMSO), added, "With a top-tier field confirmed, the UAE is set to host a thrilling second round of the FIA and FIM World Rally-Raid Championship. This year's route is among the most demanding in the event's history, featuring a marathon stage across two days for both bikes and cars, pushing competitors to their limits."

In the "Ultimate" category for cars, reigning World Rally-Raid champion Nasser Al-Attiyah returns to defend his 2024 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge title in a Dacia Sandrider. He faces tough competition from nine-time FIA World Rally Champion Sebastien Loeb, also driving for the Renault-owned Romanian team.

Toyota Gazoo Racing, fresh from Yazeed Al Rajhi's Dakar victory, enters as defending world champions. Meanwhile, World Rally-Raid newcomers Ford M-Sport continue their strong start after Mattias Ekstrom's third-place finish at Dakar 2025 in the new Raptor T1. X-Raid Minis return with a strong line-up, including Belgian Guillaume De Mevius, seeking redemption after last year's crash on Stage 2.

The "Challenger" class features a competitive field led by 2025 Dakar winner Nicolas Cavigliasso from Argentina. In the SSV class, the newly formed Liwa Team UAE fields Sheikh Khalid Al Qasimi and 2024 class-winner Mansour Al-Helei, both in Can-Am Maverick cars. Other notable Emirati competitors include Yahya Al Helei, Atif Al Zarouni, and Khalid Aljafla, runner-up in the 2024 World Cup for Bajas Challenger class.

In the bikes category, reigning World Champion Ross Branch leads Hero MotoSports, which secured its first Rally-Raid victory at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. However, they face strong competition from KTM Factory Racing, winners of 23 Desert Challenge titles, led by 2025 Dakar champion Daniel Sanders.

Emirati rider Mohammed Balooshi adds to the strong local presence, while UAE competitors Marwan Alrahmani and Abdulla Lanjawi are also set to feature. After missing last year's event, Monster Energy Honda HRC returns, aiming to reclaim top honours with a line-up including Ricky Brabec and 2023 Desert Challenge winner Adrian Van Beveren.

Quads make their first appearance in the 2025 championship, with local legend Abdulaziz Ahli chasing his fifth consecutive title.

Following last month's dramatic Dakar Rally, where fog played a decisive role in the final stages, the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge in the Empty Quarter presents the perfect stage for a rematch. (ANI/WAM)

