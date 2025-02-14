Representative image of an earthquake in Afghanistan (Image/Reuters)

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 14 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan on Friday, according to a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 125km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 14/02/2025 07:32:41 IST, Lat: 36.56 N, Long: 71.49 E, Depth: 125 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Earthquakes are a common on February 12, an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude jolted the region.

The NCS said in a post on X, "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 12/02/2025 16:41:33 IST, Lat: 36.50 N, Long: 69.32 E, Depth: 49 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Another earthquake occurred in the region on February 10, NCS said.

"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 10/02/2025 21:46:27 IST, Lat: 36.33 N, Long: 71.28 E, Depth: 30 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Another earthquake jolted Afghanistan within 24 hours on February 10, a statement by the National Center for Seismology said.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 180km, the statement said.

"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 09/02/2025 22:08:55 IST, Lat: 36.51 N, Long: 70.97 E, Depth: 180 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Shallow earthquakes like this one are more dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release closer to the Earth's surface, causing stronger ground shaking and increased damage to structures and casualties, compared to deeper earthquakes which lose energy as they travel to the surface.

As per the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), Afghanistan remains highly vulnerable to natural disasters, including seasonal flooding, landslides and earthquakes.

These frequent earthquakes in Afghanistan cause damage to vulnerable communities, which are already grappling with decades of conflict and under-development and have left them with little resilience to cope with multiple simultaneous shocks, UNOCHA noted.

Afghanistan has a history of powerful earthquakes, with the Hindu Kush Mountain range being a geologically active area where quakes occur every year, as per the Red Cross.

Afghanistan sits on numerous fault lines between the Indian and the Eurasian tectonic plates, with a fault line also running directly through Herat. (ANI)

