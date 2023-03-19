Dushanbe [Tajikistan], March 19 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck Tajikistan on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the earthquake originated at a depth of 170 km and occurred at 11:31:25 IST.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 19-03-2023, 11:31:25 IST, Lat: 37.85 & Long: 73.47, Depth: 170 Km, Location: Tajikistan," the NCS tweeted.

No casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)

