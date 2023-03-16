Kencong, March 16: An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale struck 256 km south of Kencong, Indonesia on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. Kencong is a district in Indonesia's East Java Province. Earthquake in New Zealand: Quake of Magnitude 6.8 on Richter Scale Hits Kermadec Islands Region, No Casualty Reported.

The earthquake occurred at 05:22:41 (UTC+05:30) and hit Kencong, Indonesia on Thursday, at a depth of 10 km, the USGS informed. The earthquake's epicentre was 10.600°S 113.308°E, respectively. Earthquake in Turkey: Quake of Magnitude 4.6 on Richter Scale Jolts Malatya.

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details awaited.

