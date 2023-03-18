An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck Ecuador on Saturday, March 18, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said. No loss of life or property reported yet. Further detail awaited. Earlier, in a day earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit Turkey's Goksun district on Saturday. As per the USGS, the earthquake took place at around 10 (UTC+5:30). Earthquake in Turkey: Quake of Magnitude 4.4 Jolts Goksun District.

Check Details Below:

BREAKING: Strong 6.9-magnitude earthquake hits Ecuador - USGS — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)