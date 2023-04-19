Bengkulu [Indonesia], April 19 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale struck 62 km West of Bengkulu, Indonesia on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Bengkulu is the capital of the Indonesian province of Bengkulu.

Also Read | Indian Students Restricted From Five Australian Universities Over Fake Visas, Say Reports.

The earthquake occurred at 04:09:29 (UTC+05:30) and hit Bengkulu at a depth of 48.8 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 3.891°S and 101.714°E, respectively.

Also Read | Accenture Layoff: Tech Layoffs Deepens As IT Firm Announces 19,000 Jobs Cuts, Delays Freshers Recruitments; Top Five Points.

No casualties have yet been reported. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)