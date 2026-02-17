Religious authorities in Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines are convening today, Tuesday, February 17, 2026, to determine the official start of Ramadan 1447 AH. Using a combination of astronomical calculations (hisab) and physical sightings (rukyah), Indonesia and Malaysia are monitoring the horizon at dozens of designated locations. While scientific data suggests the new crescent moon (hilal) may be difficult to spot tonight, millions are awaiting the official declarations expected after sunset. Catch live news updates on Ramadan moon sighting 2026 announcements from Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines here.

If the moon is sighted today (Chand Raat), Ramadan 2026 fasting will begin on Wednesday, February 18. However, should the moon remain invisible, the month of Sha’ban will complete 30 days, marking Thursday, February 19, 2026, as the first day of the holy month. Ramadan 2026 Guide: Full List of What Breaks Your Fast and What Doesn’t.

Ramadan Moon Singhting 2026 in Indonesia: 96 Sighting Points and 'Isbat' Session

The Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs is currently conducting rukyatul hilal (physical sighting) at 96 observation points spanning from Aceh to Papua. High-tech telescopes have been deployed at locations such as the Jakarta Hasyim Asyari Grand Mosque and the Anyer Beach observatory.

Scientific data from the Ministry indicates that the moon's altitude at sunset today remains below the horizon in Jakarta, occurring at approximately 7:01 PM WIB. The government will host its traditional Isbat (determination) session later this evening to harmonize astronomical calculations (hisab) with field reports before the Minister of Religious Affairs makes the final live broadcast. Ramadan 2026 Date in India: When Will Ramzan Begin?

Indonesia Sidang Isbat Awal Ramadan 1447 Live Streaming

Malaysia: Keeper of the Rulers' Seal to Announce Ramadan 2026 Start Date

In Malaysia, the moon-sighting process is being carried out at 29 authorized locations nationwide. The Keeper of the Rulers' Seal is expected to announce the start date live on national television (RTM and TV3) shortly after the Maghrib prayer.

Most local astronomers in Malaysia have noted that the moon will set before the sun today, making a successful sighting technically "impossible" by naked-eye standards. Consequently, the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM) is widely expected to declare Thursday as the first day of Ramadan.

Ramadan 2026 Start Date in Philippines: Regional Sighting in Bangsamoro

The Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta, the Islamic religious authority in the Philippines, has deployed observers across Mindanao and the Sulu Archipelago. Given the geographical proximity to Indonesia and Malaysia, the Philippines typically aligns its start date with its neighbors.

The Grand Mufti is expected to release a formal statement tonight. Like the rest of the region, the Filipino Muslim community is preparing for a likely start on February 19, though mosques are already being readied for the first Taraweeh prayers should a surprise sighting occur.

The Eclipse Factor During Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting

A significant factor in this year’s determination is the annular solar eclipse occurring today. Because an eclipse only happens during a "new moon" phase (conjunction), the moon is positioned directly between the Earth and the Sun, making it invisible to the naked eye.