New Castle (US), May 15 (AP) Four people were killed when a van crossed over a highway median north of New York City and crashed into an oncoming car, police said.

The van was headed south on the Taconic State Parkway on Wednesday evening when it crossed into the northbound lanes and struck a car. The overturned van became engulfed in flames, according to New York State Police.

Three passengers in the van were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The driver of the van was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

The cause of the crash was being investigated.

Northbound lanes of the stretch of the Taconic in suburban Westchester County were closed for several hours. (AP)

