Kyiv, Jun 6 (AP) A Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv early Friday killed at least four people and injured 20 others, city mayor Vitali Klitschko said, as air raid sirens rang out during a wider combined attack across Ukraine.

Klitschko said search and rescue operations were underway at several locations.

Also Read | Japan Moon Landing Failure: Resilience, Private Lunar Lander From ispace, Crashes While Attempting Touchdown; CEO Takeshi Hakamada Apologises.

Multiple explosions were heard in the capital, Kyiv, where falling debris sparked fires across several districts as air defence systems attempted to intercept incoming targets, said Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Administration.

“Our air defence crews are doing everything possible. But we must protect one another — stay safe,” Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: 4 Killed After Russian Missile, Drone Attack on Kyiv, Rescue Operation Underway.

Authorities reported damage in several districts, and rescue workers were responding at multiple locations. They urged residents to seek shelter.

In Solomyanskyi district, a fire broke out on the 11th floor of a 16-story residential building. Emergency services evacuated three people from the apartment, and rescue operations were ongoing. Another fire broke out in a metal warehouse.

Tkachenko said the metro tracks between two stations in Kyiv were damaged in the attack, but no fire or injuries occurred.

In northern Chernihiv region, a Shahed drone exploded near an apartment building, shattering windows and doors, according to regional military administration chief Dmytro Bryzhynskyi. He added that explosions from ballistic missiles were also recorded on the outskirts of the city.

The nighttime attack came hours after US President Donald Trump said it might be better to let Ukraine and Russia “fight for a while” before pulling them apart and pursuing peace, in comments that were a remarkable detour from Trump's often-stated appeals to stop the three-year war.

Trump spoke as he met with Germany's new chancellor, Friedrich Merz, who appealed to him as the “key person in the world” who could halt the bloodshed by pressuring Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)