Dakar, January 9: At least 40 people have been killed and several others were seriously injured after two buses collided in a bus crash, CNN reported. The country's President, Macky Sall took to his social media and announced a 3-day national mourning for the bus crash in the Gniby region of Senegal that claimed lives.

"I am deeply saddened by today's tragic road accident in Gniby, where 40 people died and many were seriously injured. I send my heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and wish the injured a speedy recovery," President Macky Sall said in a tweet.

CNN reported citing the nation's state broadcaster, Radiodiffusion Television Senegalaise (RTS) that the event featured two buses that collided with one another.

According to Sall, Dakar will also convene an inter-ministerial council on January 9 to talk about "strong measures" to maintain transport safety.

"Following today's serious accident in Gniby which caused 40 deaths, I have decided on a 3-day national mourning from January 9th. An inter-ministerial council will be held on the same date to take firm measures on road safety and public passenger transport," Macky Sall tweeted on Sunday. However, the reason for the deadly collision is not known yet.

