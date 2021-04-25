Madrid [Spain], April 25 (ANI): A 40-year-old man was arrested in a Mallorca town on Saturday (local time) after infecting 22 people with COVID-19, Spanish police said.

The man "continued with his normal life" despite having coronavirus symptoms and having taken a PCR test. Colleagues told police that he came to work with a fever of 40 degrees Celsius, reported euronews.

At his workplace he coughed loudly, lowered his mask and told people he would give them all the coronavirus, police added in a statement.

Police said that he infected eight people directly and 14 people indirectly including at his workplace and gym in the Balearic town.

Three of the people infected were babies only one-year-old, reported euronews. (ANI)

