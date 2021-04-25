Moscow, April 25: Eight police officers were injured during a mass demonstration in central London against the COVID-19 lockdown measures and vaccine passports, the Metropolitan Police said.

Tens of thousands of people without face masks on marched in central London to protest against the recent coronavirus-related measures taken by the authorities. Chanting "freedom" and holding placards reading "Medical apartheid is wrong," "Not to vaccine passports" and "This is Tyranny," the protesters took to the streets in open defiance of the coronavirus rules still in place and the Metropolitan Police advising people not to attend any large gathering. US Lawmakers Heap Pressure on President Joe Biden To Provide Assistance to India Amid Deteriorating COVID-19 Situation in the Country.

"Eight officers were injured as they worked to disperse crowds in Hyde Park this evening. Missiles including bottles were thrown in small pockets of disorder. Two officers were taken to hospital. Thankfully, they are not believed to be seriously injured," the police wrote on Twitter late on Saturday.

The authority added that five people were arrested for offenses, including assault on police. Lockdown restrictions in England began easing on March 8 with the reopening of schools, and since April 12 pubs and restaurants were allowed to serve clients in outdoor seating areas.

Up to six people from two different households are allowed to meet outdoors, as part of the government's roadmap out of the lockdown which, according to the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, will see all legal limits on social contact removed by June 21 at the earliest.

