World News | 42 US Aircraft Lost or Damaged During Operation Epic Fury Against Iran, Says Congressional Report

Washington DC [US], May 20 (ANI): The US military reportedly lost or had heavily damaged 42 aircraft during the 40-day bombing campaign against Iran conducted jointly by the United States and Israel under "Operation Epic Fury" (OEF), according to a US Congressional report.

The report stated that the aircraft included fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and uncrewed aerial systems that were "reportedly lost or damaged in OEF, according to news reports and statements" issued by the Department of Defense (DOD) (which is "using a secondary Department of War designation," under Executive Order 14347 dated September 5, 2025), and the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

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"The number of aircraft damaged or destroyed may remain subject to revision due to multiple factors, which may include classification, ongoing combat activity, and attribution," the report noted.

According to the report, military operations against Iran began on February 28, 2026, under the designation Operation Epic Fury in coordination with Israel.

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"On February 28, 2026, the United States, in coordination with Israel, initiated military operations against Iran under the designation Operation Epic Fury (OEF). The conflict has involved air, maritime, and missile combat engagements across the Middle East," the report stated.

It further said combat operations slowed following a ceasefire in April, although some strikes resumed within weeks and "conditions remain fluid."

The report also noted that the Department of Defense had not released a comprehensive assessment of combat losses during the operation.

"During a May 12, 2026, hearing, Acting Pentagon Comptroller Jules W. Hurst III testified that the department's cost estimate for military operations in Iran has increased to USD 29 billion," the report stated.

According to the report, the aircraft losses and damages included four F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets, one F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft, one A-10 Thunderbolt II ground-attack aircraft, seven KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refuelling aircraft, one E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft, two MC-130J Commando II special operations aircraft, one HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter, 24 MQ-9 Reaper drones and one MQ-4C Triton drone.

Reacting to the report, Seyed Abbas Araghchi said the US Congress had acknowledged the loss of dozens of aircraft worth billions of dollars during the conflict.

In a post on X, Araghchi stated, "Months after initiation of war on Iran, US Congress acknowledges loss of dozens of aircraft worth billions."He further claimed that Iran's armed forces were the first to shoot down an F-35 fighter aircraft.

Araghchi said, "Our powerful Armed Forces are confirmed as 1st to strike down a touted F-35. With lessons learned and knowledge we gained, return to war will feature many more surprises." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)