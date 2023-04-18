Kimbe [Papua New Guinea], April 18 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale struck 118 km Southeast of Kimbe in Papua New Guinea on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Kimbe is the capital of the province of West New Britain in Papua New Guinea

The earthquake occurred at 00:42:26 (UTC+05:30) and hit Kimbe at a depth of 10 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 6.288°S and 150.910°E, respectively.

No casualties have yet been reported. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

