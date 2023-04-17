Kathmandu, April 17: An Indian climber went missing while attempting to climb the 10th highest mountain- Mt Annapurna in Nepal on Monday afternoon. A search operation to locate the missing climber identified as Anurag Maloo (34) from Kishangargh of Rajasthan, India has continued since afternoon.

"Search operation is on. He fell into a crevasse while returning from Camp IV this afternoon," Chairman of Seven Summit Treks, Mingma Sherpa confirmed ANI. Indian Climber Missing at Mount Annapurna in Nepal, Anurag Maloo Had Fallen Down From Around 6,000m Into a Crevasse.

As per the official from the expedition organizing organization, the climber went missing after he fell down from around 6,000m while descending from Camp III. Indian Climber Narayanan Iyer Dies While Trying to Scale Mt Kanchenjunga in Nepal.

Maloo also had abandoned the summit attempt and was on his way back to the camp when he fell into the crevasse this afternoon. His condition is yet to be known.

The aspiring mountaineer last year had successfully ascended Mount Ama Dablam and was planning to stand atop Mount Everest, Annapurna and Lhotse this season.

He was also on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8000 meters and 7 summits to create awareness and dive action towards achieving the UN Global Goals #ClimbingForSDGs.

