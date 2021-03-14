Tehran [Iran], Mar 14 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake of magnitude five on the richter scale hit Faryab in Iran's southern Kerman Province at 16:24 local time (1254 GMT) on Sunday, according to Iran's Seismological Center.

The epicenter of the earthquake was at the depth of 18 km, 28.156 degrees north latitude and 57.023 degrees east longitude.

No immediate reports are available about the possible casualties or injuries. (ANI/Xinhua)

