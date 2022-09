Chicago, Sep 2 (AP) A 5-year-old boy has died five days after being seriously injured in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's North Side, police said.

Devin McGregor was pronounced dead Thursday night at Lurie Children's Hospital, police said.

Devin's mother was buckling him into a car seat in the Rogers Park neighbourhood Sunday evening when a car pulled alongside and someone in the car opened fire.

Devin was struck in the head and his father was shot in a hand and shoulder.

Police have not provided a motive in the shooting and no one has been arrested.

The shooting that led to Devin's death was the latest in a stream of violence that has plagued Chicago this summer.

Four teenagers were wounded in an August 24 drive-by shooting outside an ice cream shop near Carl Schurz High School on the city's Northwest Side.

The Chicago Police Department reported 425 homicides as of August 22, down from 519 for the same period last year, and 1,828 shooting incidents, compared to 2,239 during the same period in 2021. (AP)

