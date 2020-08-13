Karachi, Aug 12 (PTI) A powerful explosion in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Wednesday left at least seven persons injured, the police said.

The blast took place in one of Quetta's commercial areas on Barori road, the latest in a string of attacks in the recent weeks in the troubled province.

Officials said that the injured, including a 15-year old boy, have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

The police said that they were investigating the cause of the explosion that also damaged vehicles and shops.

On Monday, at least five persons, including a 10-year-old boy, were killed and 21 others injured in a powerful bomb blast in the Pakistan-Afghan border town of Chaman.

The blast took place after unknown militants planted a remote controlled improvised explosive device on a motorcycle parked in Chaman.

In another blast the same day, at least eight people, including police personnel, were injured near a petrol pump.

