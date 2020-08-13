Argentina, August 13: As the world grapples to fight against coronavirus, countries are working hard to produce COVID-19 vaccine. In the latest news, Argentina and Mexico will produce the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for most of Latin America, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez informed on Wednesday.

The two countries would be in charge of the “Latin American production” and distribution of a vaccine. Argentina will be in charge of producing "the active substance," said Fernández, with Mexico finishing "production and packaging." COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Russia to Begin Coronavirus Vaccine Production Within 2 Weeks.

The Argentine government said that an agreement signed between AstraZeneca and mAbxience of the INSUD Group includes a transfer of technology to initially produce 150 million doses of the vaccine to supply all of Latin America with the exception of Brazil.

