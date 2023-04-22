Lahore, Apr 22 (PTI) At least seven people, including four children, were killed on Saturday when an over-speeding trailer crashed into roadside huts in Pakistan's Punjab province, a media report said.

The accident, which also injured four others, occurred when the speeding trailer skidded off the road and rammed into huts located along the road in Dunyapur city of Lodhran district, ARY news channel reported.

According to rescue officials, seven people were killed on the spot, of which four were children and two women, the report said.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the accident site and shifted the injured and the dead bodies to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

The deputy commissioner and the district police announced Rs 50,000 ex gratia assistance to the families of each of the deceased, the report said. PTI

