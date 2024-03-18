Kathmandu, March 18: Eight people were killed and 20 others injured when a passenger bus fell some 200 metres off a road in Nepal's Baglung district on Monday, police said. The incident took place along the Mid Hill Highway at Jaulepani of Nisikhola rural municipality. Nepal Road Accident: Seven Killed, 30 Injured after Passenger Bus Plunges into Trishuli River

The bus was en route to Kathmandu from Rukum Purba. While 20 passengers died, 20 others were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)