New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Lithuanian envoy to India Diana Mickeviciene has expressed her happiness over the operationalisation of the new Indian Embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, adding that this is a new chapter in the relationship between the two countries.

"I am indeed very happy about the operationalisation of the Embassy of India in Lithuania. This is the new chapter in Lithuania-India relations and will surely bring our friendship to the new level. We warmly welcome the first Indian diplomats in Vilnius and wish them a smooth and enjoyable start," the envoy told ANI.

India operationalised the Indian Embassy with effect from Friday.

"Delighted to share that the Embassy of India, Vilnius has started operations today. Our resident Mission will further strengthen the India-Lithuania partnership," tweeted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday.

"Operationalization of Indian Mission in Lithuania will help expand India's diplomatic footprint, deepen political relations and strategic cooperation, enable growth of bilateral trade, investment and economic engagements, facilitate stronger people-to-people contacts and enable more sustained political outreach in multilateral form," read an MEA release on Friday.

"Indian Mission in Lithuania will also better assist the Indian community and protect their interests," it added.

On April 27, 2022, the Union Cabinet gave its approval to a proposal for opening a new Indian embassy in Lithuania. This will be the first full-fledged Indian Embassy in Lithuania.

Lithuania was the first Baltic country to open an embassy in India in 2008. The Indian officials had earlier expressed intentions of opening an embassy back in the year 2005. Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania has only hosted India's honorary consulate so far which was opened in 2015. (ANI)

