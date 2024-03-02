Gilgit Baltistan [PoK], March 2 (ANI): The exiled Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) rights activist Amjad Ayub Mirza, in a video statement, warned that there would be violent public outbursts during a protest in PoK on March 5.

Mirza said that all parts of society in the PoK would be part of this protest, resulting in a major show of power and unity by the people.

Also Read | Shehbaz Sharif Set To Become Pakistan's Prime Minister for Second Time.

The POK rights activist's video statement further highlighted the possibility of a violent outburst by the people, as they are now fed up with the living conditions.

Another general strike is on the way in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) on March 5. This general strike is going to be very robust, as the people are now fed up and angry.

Also Read | Pakistan: Mahmood Khan Achakzai Nominated by Imran Khan As Presidential Candidate Against Asif Ali Zardari.

Previously, there have been three general strikes; the latest one was on February 5, and now it is exactly one month after the previous general strike.

The people are going to bring their shutters down, protest, and organise rallies, and this time, unlike the last time, the Joint Awami Action Committee (AAC), trade unions and other social organisations have been threatening that they are going to give a big surprise on March 5.

It seems that there is a likelihood of this protest turning violent, causing a lot of casualties, and arrests.

Moreover, preparations for this strike have already begun in the various parts of PoK, like Kotli, Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, Bagh and Mirpur. All of these cities have geared up for this strike.

He further said that these strikes are taking place in the backdrop of increased taxes on electricity bills, a lack of flour and wheat, and a lack of basic amenities and public facilities in Pakistani-occupied Kashmir.

Furthermore, various parts of society, including, traders, transporters, pensioners, students, lawyers and the unemployed youth, are now gradually joining this campaign, and are going to show their strength on March 5. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)