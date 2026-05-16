World News | Activist Mahrang Baloch Accuses Pakistan of Escalating Crackdown on Peaceful Baloch Activists

Balochistan [Pakistan], May 16 (ANI): Prominent Baloch rights activist and chief organiser of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, Dr Mahrang Baloch, has sharply criticised Pakistan's handling of dissent in Balochistan, alleging that the state is intensifying enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and intimidation tactics against peaceful activists, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, Dr Baloch described the situation in Balochistan as "deeply alarming", saying the space for political activism and human rights advocacy was rapidly diminishing.

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She argued that peaceful voices demanding justice were increasingly being suppressed through fear, harassment and state pressure. She questioned what options remained for ordinary citizens when peaceful political platforms were allegedly being targeted by authorities.

The jailed activist also criticised Pakistan's judicial and state institutions, claiming they had failed to protect victims of abuse and instead remained silent over the suffering of Baloch families. She highlighted the disappearance of Nazar Marri Baloch, a BYC member and human rights advocate, stating that his whereabouts remain unknown despite repeated appeals from his family. Dr Baloch further referred to the case of Zeeshan Zaheer Baloch, whose father had allegedly been forcibly disappeared since April 2015.

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She said Zeeshan spent his life affected by the trauma of enforced disappearance before he himself was reportedly killed in June 2025.

She alleged that his family continues to face intimidation, including pressure on his sister Adeeba Baloch to publicly distance herself from the BYC through what she termed a "forced press conference".

The statement also mentioned activist Fozia Baloch, whose brother, writer Daad Shah, was allegedly taken by security agencies from their home in April 2026. Dr Baloch claimed that when Fozia protested, she and her relatives were detained and mistreated before being released, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Reaffirming the organisation's stance, Dr Baloch insisted the BYC would continue its peaceful struggle against oppression and enforced disappearances. She urged international human rights organisations to intervene and hold Pakistan accountable for what she described as an ongoing human rights crisis in Balochistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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