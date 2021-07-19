Kabul [Afghanistan] July 19 (ANI): Afghan Foreign Ministry on Saturday summoned Pakistan Ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Ahmed Khan and lodged a strong protest over the abduction of the daughter of Afghanistan's Ambassador to Islamabad.

Afghan Ministry has urged khan to convey strong protest and deep concerns to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Government of Pakistan about this grave incident, Afghan Foreign Ministry said in the statement.

"Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs explicitly calls on the Pakistani government to take immediate action to identify and punish the perpetrators of this crime and ensure the full security and immunity of Afghan diplomats and their families in accordance with international conventions," the statement said.

Mansoor Ahmed Khan said that PM Imran Khan has asked the interior ministry to put this matter on the priority list and utilise all their resources to apprehend the culprits.

"At Prime Minister's directive, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad spearheading the investigation into the unfortunate incident with Afghan Ambassador' daughter. Findings will be shared with the Afghan government as soon as completed" Mansoor Ahmed said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, when Islamabad is being slammed over the kidnapping and assault of the Afghan envoy's daughter, Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has also tried to evade the responsibility by terming the horrific incident an "international conspiracy".

Despite the Afghan government's sharp response against the kidnapping, the Pakistani minister went on to claim that the daughter of the Afghan envoy "wasn't kidnapped at all". (ANI)

