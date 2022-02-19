New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met an Afghan Sikh-Hindu delegation at his residence. A delegation of Sikh spiritual leaders had called on PM Modi on Friday also.

Prime Minister met leaders of the minority community who have been facing persecution in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the country in mid-August last year.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Powerful Explosion’ Reported in Luhansk ‘Possibly Linked to Gas Pipeline.

This comes after PM Modi hosted a delegation of eminent personalities and spiritual leaders from the Sikh community at his official residence on Friday.

PM Modi also took to Twitter to post a photograph of his meeting with Uday Singh from Sri Bhaini Sahib of Ludhiana, a spiritual leader of the Namdhari Sect.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Crisis: About 25,000 Luhansk Residents Crossed Border With Russia.

The meeting comes ahead of voting for the Punjab Assembly elections on February 20.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Met with eminent personalities of Sant Samaj and Sikh community. These were all the Patwants who spread the Sikh community and culture all over the country and the world and served humanity."

In a video of the meeting shared by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Sikh representatives were seen gifting a 'kirpan' to PM Modi.

India has contributed significantly in recent years to the development of Afghanistan.

India has supplied three tonnes of medicines to Afghanistan as part of its fourth batch of medical assistance under humanitarian aid to the war-torn country.

"As part of our ongoing humanitarian assistance, India supplied the fourth batch of medical assistance consisting of three tonnes of essential life-saving medicines to Afghanistan. The same was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital, Kabul," the MEA said in a statement on January 29.

Indian development projects have been undertaken in critical areas like water, road, healthcare, education, agriculture and capacity building. India's emphasis has been on the welfare, and the well being of the people of Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)