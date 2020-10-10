Kabul, October 10: Two persons were killed and 10 sustained injuries in a roadside bomb explosion in Afghanistan on Saturday, TOLO news reported. Beirut: Explosion at Fuel Depot, 4 Dead, Says Lebanese Red Cross.

Citing the Herat public health directorate, it was reported that the roadside bomb explosion occurred in Herat-Kandahar Highway this morning. Further details are awaited.

