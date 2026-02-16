Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Scorecard: The Afghanistan vs UAE match in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled as a high-stakes Group D encounter, set to take place on Monday, 16 February 2026, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This fixture serves as a critical "survival" match for both sides as they compete for a spot in the Super 8 stage. Afghanistan enters the contest following a period of intense frustration, notably after a heart-wrenching double Super Over defeat against South Africa, which followed an earlier loss to New Zealand. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).

The UAE side, considered a resilient associate nation, arrives with a mixture of results but a significant boost in confidence. After suffering a heavy 10-wicket defeat to New Zealand in their opening game, they successfully bounced back with a narrow five-wicket victory over Canada in Delhi. Key performers for the UAE include Aryansh Sharma, who anchored their recent chase with a solid 74, and Sohaib Khan, whose late-order hitting proved decisive. Their goal is to exploit any lingering psychological fatigue in the Afghan camp to pull off a historic upset.

For Afghanistan, the match is a must-win to keep their tournament hopes alive. Despite their winless start, they remain the statistical favourites due to a superior head-to-head record and a world-class spin attack led by captain Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Mohammad Nabi. The Afghan batting line-up will rely heavily on the explosive form of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who recently smashed a brilliant 84 against South Africa. With the Delhi surface typically offering a balance between bat and ball, the contest is expected to be a tactical battle between Afghanistan’s spin prowess and the UAE’s improving middle-order resilience. You can check Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Scorecard here.

Afghanistan National Cricket Team Squad

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Ishaq, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Abdullah Ahmadzai.

United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Squad

Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Mayank Kumar, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Dhruv Parashar, Syed Haider

