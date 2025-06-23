World News | Afghanistan Condemns US Airstrikes on Iran's Nuclear Sites

A satellite view shows an overview of Fordow underground complex, after the U.S. struck the underground nuclear facility, near Qom, Iran (Image/Reuters)

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Spokesperson of Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, has condemned the United States' airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

In a post on X, Balkhi also expressed concern over the growing instability in the region.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, in continuation of the Israeli regime's attacks, condemns the United States' strikes on the nuclear facilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, & expresses concern over the growing instability in the region," Balkhi posted.

"IEA-MOFA deems the violation of the national sovereignty & territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran as unacceptable, & calls on all involved sides to give diplomacy a chance in order to resolve the issue," he added.

Meanwhile, after the US airstrikes on its nuclear installations, Iran is considering closing the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most strategically vital chokepoints in the world, and any blockade by Tehran would pose serious risks for Europe, EuroNews reported on Sunday.

Revolutionary Guard commander Sardar Esmail Kowsari told local media in an interview that closing the Strait of Hormuz "is under consideration, and Iran will make the best decision with determination," as per EuroNews.

"Our hands are wide open when it comes to punishing the enemy, and the military response was only part of our overall response," added Kowsari, who is a member of the Iranian parliament in addition to his military position.

Earlier on Sunday, US President Donald Trump said the "very successful" strikes had hit the Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan underground nuclear sites in Iran.

According to EuroNews, Iran's short- and medium-range missiles would be capable of targeting oil infrastructure platforms, pipelines in the Strait, or even attacking commercial vessels, and surface-to-surface missiles could target tankers or ports along the Gulf. Airstrikes using aircraft and drones could disable navigation or radar equipment at major shipping ports in the region.

Unmanned drones like Iran's Shahed models could potentially be used to attack specific shipping lanes or infrastructure in the Strait. Iran could attempt to deploy warships to block access to the Strait physically. In 2012, Iran launched a cyberattack on Saudi Arabia's oil industry, showing its growing capability in this domain, as per EuroNews. (ANI)

