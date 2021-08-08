Kabul [Afghanistan], August 8 (ANI): The Taliban on Sunday faced heavy casualties when Air Forces targeted their gatherings and hideouts in the city of Shebergan, killing 200 members of the terrorist outfit, according to Afghan defence ministry official.

"More than 200 terrorist Taliban were killed in Shebergan city after Air Forces targeted their gathering and hideouts today evening. A large number of their weapons and ammunition and more than 100s of their vehicles were destroyed as a result of the airstrikes," tweeted Fawad Aman, an Afghan defence ministry official.

The Taliban gathering was targeted by a B-52 bomber in Shebergan city of Jawzjan province today evening at 6:30 pm.

"Taliban's gathering was targeted by B-52 in Shebergan city, Jawzjan province today evening at 6:30 pm. The terrorists have suffered heavy casualties as a result of US Air Forces airstrike," tweeted the Afghan defence ministry official.

Earlier, a Pakistani national terrorist was arrested by Afghan commando forces in the outskirts of Ghazni provincial centre today. He was involved in terrorist activities and the killing of civilians.

The capital of Jawzjan province in northern Afghanistan fell to the Taliban after week-long violent clashes with the government forces, TOLO News reported on Saturday.

The Afghan news agency reported that the strategic city of Sheberghan is the second provincial capital to fall to the Taliban in the last two days.

Local lawmakers blamed the Afghan government for the security situation in Jawzjan and said it has remained indifferent to this matter. This comes as 150 members of the public uprising forces have newly arrived in Sheberghan to help other forces on the ground, media reports said on Friday.

On Friday, the Taliban captured the capital of Nimroz province in southwestern Afghanistan. Zaranj fell to the Taliban with no resistance by government forces, TOLO reported.

At the UNSC meeting on Afghanistan on Friday, member states expressed concern about the deteriorating situation and called for a political settlement.

Meanwhile, the support for the Afghan Government and its forces are growing among the citizens. Religious scholars in Nangarhar province donated blood to the wounded of Afghan National Defense and Security Forces and they expressed their support for ANDSF and pledged that they support the Afghan forces forever.

The US has also pledged for the airstrikes to counter the Taliban after they withdrew its forces from Afghanistan.

30 Pakistani terrorists, Al-Qaeda members in the Indian Subcontinent were killed as a result of American Air Force (AAF) airstrikes in Lashkargah city, Helmand provincial centre on Saturday, informed the Afghan defence ministry official.

Moreover, the Taliban's hideouts in the outskirts of the Kunduz provincial centre were targeted by AAF today. The Taliban have suffered heavy casualties as a result of the airstrike.

Till now, 385 Taliban terrorists were killed and 210 others were wounded as a result of ANDSF operations in Nangarhar, Logar, Ghazni, Paktika, Maidan Wardak, Kandahar, Herat, Farah, Jowzjan, Samangan, Helmand, Takhar, Baghlan & Kapisa provinces during the last 24 hours.

Afghanistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Ghulam M Isaczai said that the Taliban is receiving assistance from foreign fighters of transnational terrorist networks while committing "barbaric" acts in the war-torn country.

"In a deliberate act of barbarism Taliban isn't alone. They're assisted by foreign fighters from transnational terrorist networks. Together they are threatening peace, security and stability in Afghanistan and also in our region and beyond," Isaczai said. (ANI)

